Three die on the spot as bike rams Metro Rail pier

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, three youngsters were killed in a bike accident near the Mettuguda crossroads on Tuesday morning. Riding triples, they lost balance while negotiating a curve and crashed into a Metro Rail pier. All three of them died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as V Uday Reddy(20), N Prithvi Raj, and B Uday Kumar(24), all natives of Suryapet and friends since childhood.

Uday Reddy and Prithvi Raj were students of Scient Institution of Technology and JBIT respectively while Uday Kumar is a B.Pharm graduate. They met at Uday Reddy’s room in Uppal on Monday evening and according to his roommate Sai, they left around 11.30 pm to have dinner somewhere in Secunderabad.

Sai was not aware of their whereabouts till the accident happened, at around 1.30 am. Police suspect the trio were speeding on their Pulsar 220 when they hit the Metro pier MSP-9. “All three of them were flung into the air and landed on the corners of the pier, resulting in severe head injuries,” said police, adding that they were alerted about the incident by passersby.

“Prima facie, speeding and rash driving are the causes for the accident,” said police inspector G Srinivas. “Viscera samples have been sent for forensic analysis to check if the deceased were drunk.” Eyewitnesses have told police the bike was trying to overtake a car from the right side. They allegedly failed to negotiate the gap between the car and the pier and crashed into the latter.