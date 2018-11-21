Home Cities Hyderabad

Want to lose weight? Set goals first

The most important thing is that you should have a vision and a goal  for your weight loss.

Published: 21st November 2018 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Dinnaz, fitness expert
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The most important thing is that you should have a vision and a goal  for your weight loss.  Without a vision and a goal, you are drifting around and you are never ending up anywhere. People don’t become successful just by accident. Sit down and write down your goals. Why is it that you want to workout? It could be as crazy as looking sexy for your best friend’s wedding or to impress your boyfriend.

In all my 30 years of training, most people come to me for weight loss just before they are getting married. So be it. That’s your goal. You could be emulating a certain body builder or a fitness icon. Having their pictures all over your room or workplace will motivate you on a daily basis. These images get imprinted in your brain and you know exactly what you are chasing.

I always look forward to my workouts because I know that every workout I do is getting me closer to my goals. So it is my goals that keep me excited to do my workouts come what may. You should know what you want to achieve. Visualize your goal and you will be able to achieve it. Be specific with what you want to accomplish. If you do that, there will never be a day when you go to the gym and say, “I feel a bit down or I don’t feel like working out.” When you do so, the first thing that will happen is that your confidence goes up. 

I am a perfect example of that. When I was a little girl, I was very timid. I was also a bit overweight. So I was very body conscious. As I entered my field and started working out, my body started looking better and boom!, my confidence levels just kept going up. When you have a little victory, it adds up to your confidence. You then apply the same tools in everything. 

You don’t have to have big dreams of becoming Mr Universe. Your goal could be as simple as ‘summer is coming in three months and I should be in good shape before I go to the beach’. If you want to know when to start and where to start, the answer is ‘here and now’.

 This is what I want you to do. Write down everything you would like to fix about your life: e.g. if you want to lose 10 kg in three months. Start with your workouts and healthy eating habits.

Write down all that you eat everyday. Our bodies are designed such that we want to avoid anything that is uncomfortable. However success and progress are linked to discomfort. So discomfort is actually your friend. It really is. One of the biggest problems is actually doing the workout or the diet. Discomfort makes you a pro. It gets you to workout every day. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp