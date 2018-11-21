Want to lose weight? Set goals first

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The most important thing is that you should have a vision and a goal for your weight loss. Without a vision and a goal, you are drifting around and you are never ending up anywhere. People don’t become successful just by accident. Sit down and write down your goals. Why is it that you want to workout? It could be as crazy as looking sexy for your best friend’s wedding or to impress your boyfriend.

In all my 30 years of training, most people come to me for weight loss just before they are getting married. So be it. That’s your goal. You could be emulating a certain body builder or a fitness icon. Having their pictures all over your room or workplace will motivate you on a daily basis. These images get imprinted in your brain and you know exactly what you are chasing.

I always look forward to my workouts because I know that every workout I do is getting me closer to my goals. So it is my goals that keep me excited to do my workouts come what may. You should know what you want to achieve. Visualize your goal and you will be able to achieve it. Be specific with what you want to accomplish. If you do that, there will never be a day when you go to the gym and say, “I feel a bit down or I don’t feel like working out.” When you do so, the first thing that will happen is that your confidence goes up.

I am a perfect example of that. When I was a little girl, I was very timid. I was also a bit overweight. So I was very body conscious. As I entered my field and started working out, my body started looking better and boom!, my confidence levels just kept going up. When you have a little victory, it adds up to your confidence. You then apply the same tools in everything.

You don’t have to have big dreams of becoming Mr Universe. Your goal could be as simple as ‘summer is coming in three months and I should be in good shape before I go to the beach’. If you want to know when to start and where to start, the answer is ‘here and now’.

This is what I want you to do. Write down everything you would like to fix about your life: e.g. if you want to lose 10 kg in three months. Start with your workouts and healthy eating habits.

Write down all that you eat everyday. Our bodies are designed such that we want to avoid anything that is uncomfortable. However success and progress are linked to discomfort. So discomfort is actually your friend. It really is. One of the biggest problems is actually doing the workout or the diet. Discomfort makes you a pro. It gets you to workout every day.