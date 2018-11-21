Home Cities Hyderabad

We are a travel happy  bunch

Hyderabadis also leads in not checking emails while vacationing" said Manmeet Ahluwalia, Marketing Head, Expedia in India.

HYDERABAD : The Vacation Deprivation 2018 says that Hyderabadis prefer one long holiday and several short vacations and lead in bosses being supportive of their employees taking vacations (80%) which make them the least to feel guilty while taking vacations (6%).

“They do not fear taking a vacation as they are confident that they will not miss on important work decisions (20%) or will be seen as less committed/dedicated to my job (10%).

Here are more insights into this travel survey
* Hyderabad – the least vacation  deprived city
* Hyderabadies the highest to receive more than 30 days of vacation days and majority of them take 20 days of leaves (41%), however, 49% Hyderabadies still think that they deserve more vacations and want 6- 10 more vacations days
* Hyderabadis are the highest who have not taken any leave form over six months (14%) While majority of Indians have taken their leaves within last 3 months (42%) as they do not get time off from work (40%)
* Unlike other cities, supportive employers make Hyderabad – the least competitive city. They do not fear that if they take vacation they will miss on important work decisions (20%, least) or will be seen as less committed/dedicated to my job (10%)
*  Hyderabadis are also the highest to never check emails while on vacations (11%)
* Hyderabad loves short vacations
*  Hyderabadies are the highest to mix one long holiday and several short vacations (29%) and the least to bank/carry them over to next year for a longer vacation (24%)
*  They are also the highest to extend the business trip (4%)

