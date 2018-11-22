Retired cop’s son found dead; stroke suspected

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 50-year-old businessman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Road No 5, Banjara Hills Police Station Limits. The deceased has been identified as M Hari Hara Reddy, son of retired IPS officer MLN Reddy.

His highly-decomposed body was found only four days after his death when neighbours reported that a foul smell was emanating from his residence. Sub Inspector P Dali Naidu said that Reddy had made a call to his wife, who was in her house at Nellore, complaining of chest pain four days ago. He told her that he would buy medicines for the pain.

“His family thought that Reddy was busy with his business work and so did not call them. He may have suffered a stroke after the call. No one else was at his house at the time,” the Sub Inspector said.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy.