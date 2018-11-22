Submit report on road conditions: Hyderabad High Court to GHMC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court has directed the GHMC commissioner to file a report by December 18 regarding maintenance of roads in Hyderabad city and plan of action for monitoring them. The bench issued notices to the State government and the GHMC to respond to the pathetic condition of the roads in the city.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this order in a suo-moto PIL based on a letter addressed to the High Court by K Subrahmanyam from Secunderabad complaining about bad roads and deaths of commuters due to dangerous potholed roads in the city.

Subrahmanyam, in his letter, stated that the city roads have turned into death traps due to potholes. Many accidents could have been averted if the authorities concerned have acted on time by filling the potholes. According to the data from the ministry of roads, about 138 deaths were caused by vehicles falling into the potholes in Telangana in 2015. He urged the Court to direct the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to fill the potholes diligently and to maintain and monitor the conditions from time to time to thwart road accidents and untimely deaths of commuters.

When the matter came up for hearing, the bench issued notices to the principal secretaries of municipal administration and roads and buildings and GHMC commissioner to respond to the PIL. The GHMC commissioner was directed to file a report regarding the maintenance of roads and related issues.

The bench impleaded the member secretary of Legal Services Authority and issued notice. The bench posted the matter to December 18.