Hyderabad: Trio come together on Twitter to rescue minor boy who ran away

'Hi Hyderabad' a popular Twitter handle took note of the tweet by one Govind More and helped the boy reach his parents.

Twitter logo(Image used for representational purpose only)

HYDERABAD: Twitter often faces backlash for toxic comments and hate speech. But in a rare turn of events, three users of the platform came together to help a 16-year-old boy reunite with his family. Hailing from Jayashankar Bhupalpalle, the boy was found on November 19 on a train bound to Nagpur by one Govind More. The boy had run away from his home.

Govind More immediately reached out for help. He took the boy with him and alighted at Washim station and sent out a tweet: “Hello one boy from Warangal missed his train from Nagpur, he is unable to speak Hindi or English..I am Marathi speak.. Telugu speaker please call (sic)”. A popular Twitter handle by the name ‘Hi Hyderabad’ noticed it and retweeted immediately.

A Twitter user by the name Syed Asif Mohiuddin immediately called up Govind and helped play translate what the boy had to say. Meanwhile, Hi Hyderabad also tweeted the same to Twitter handle of Hyderabad Police for action who forwarded the same to SHO Bhupalpalle and gave a number for reference to Govind to follow up.

The police at Bhupalpalle then tracked the boy's parents and simultaneously asked the Govind to drop the boy off at the Washim Railway station’s RPF. Eventually, the minor’s parents have left for Washim to bring him back home.

Comments(1)

  • Anil more
    This is humality
    6 days ago reply
