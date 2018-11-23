Home Cities Hyderabad

Kesani Rajireddy's killers were known to him: Hyderabad police

Investigating into the brutal murder of civil contractor Kesani Rajireddy at Medipally on Wednesday late night, police suspect it was a cold blooded murder executed by two persons close to him.

Published: 23rd November 2018 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 09:30 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Investigating into the brutal murder of civil contractor Kesani Rajireddy at Medipally on Wednesday late night, police suspect it was a cold-blooded murder executed by two persons close to him. Financial disputes between Rajireddy and his close associates could have lead to the murder said the police. Meanwhile, lack of CCTV cameras in the premises is making the job difficult for the police.

According to Medipally police, Rajireddy a resident of Champapet owned businesses and had contracts at Gachibowli and surrounding areas. Every day after completing his work, he would return home directly. On Wednesday night, he was murdered by unknown persons at Parvathapur village under the limits of Medipally police station of Rachakonda. Based on the call logs on his phone, police informed about the incident to his wife K Susmita.

Police said that the killers attacked Rajireddy with sharp weapons and stabbed him on the head, neck, face, back and legs, due to which he died on the spot. Police team and dog squads rushed to the spot and found a knife beside Rajireddy’s body.

Police suspect that attackers had planned to kill Rajireddy and asked him to come towards Medipally since he did not have any business there at the time. “They could have made him believe their words and backstabbed him.” said an investigating official, adding that they chose the spot, due to less vehicular and public movement and lack of cc cameras in the surroundings.

