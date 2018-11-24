24-year-old man commits suicide after being ill-treated by colleague

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old man working for a courier service company allegedly committed suicide at Jeedimetla. G Sandeep was found hanging from the ceiling at his residence, said police. Police recovered a suicide note reportedly written by Sandeep, which stated that his colleague Saleem used him in all ways and later started ill-treating him, due to which he was depressed.

According to police, Sandeep, a native of Mahabubabad district, was residing at Chintal along with his wife and child. While he was working for a courier company, his wife Manjula is working as a tele-caller for a private firm.

On Thursday, they both left for their respective offices. In the evening when Manjula returned home, she found the door latched from inside. When there was no response, she peeped through one of the windows and found her husband hanging from the ceiling.

With the help of neighbours, she broke open the door and shifted Sandeep to a nearby hospital, but he was declared brought dead. Later, she informed about the incident to Sandeep’s mother Prameela.Police found a letter at Sandeep’s house, in which he stated that he failed in job, life and apologised to his wife, mother and child.

Based on a complaint from Prameela, a case of abetment to suicide was registered and the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.