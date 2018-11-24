Home Cities Hyderabad

24-year-old man commits suicide after being ill-treated by colleague

According to police, Sandeep, a native of Mahabubabad district, was residing at Chintal along with his wife and child.

Published: 24th November 2018 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old man working for a courier service company allegedly committed suicide at Jeedimetla. G Sandeep was found hanging from the ceiling at his residence, said police. Police recovered a suicide note reportedly written by Sandeep, which stated that his colleague Saleem used him in all ways and later started ill-treating him, due to which he was depressed.

According to police, Sandeep, a native of Mahabubabad district, was residing at Chintal along with his wife and child. While he was working for a courier company, his wife Manjula is working as a tele-caller for a private firm.

On Thursday, they both left for their respective offices. In the evening when Manjula returned home, she found the door latched from inside. When there was no response, she peeped through one of the windows and found her husband hanging from the ceiling.

With the help of neighbours, she broke open the door and shifted Sandeep to a nearby hospital, but he was declared brought dead. Later, she informed about the incident to Sandeep’s mother Prameela.Police found a letter at Sandeep’s house, in which he stated that he failed in job, life and apologised to his wife, mother and child.

Based on a complaint from Prameela, a case of abetment to suicide was registered and the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp