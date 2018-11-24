Conman pretending to be Rajya Sabha MP dupes Hyderabad businessman off Rs 65 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A conman pretending to be a Rajya Sabha MP and running a private university in Odisha with over Rs 2,000 crore turnover was arrested by the Madhapur police on Friday. Prajna Prakash Nayak duped a city-based businessman on the pretext of providing a loan and syphoned off Rs 65 lakh from him, police said.

According to police, Prakash approached an advocate at Madhapur for dealing his company’s affairs. During one of the visits, he told the advocate that he can arrange loans for businessmen. The advocate told him that he knew a person who was in need of loan and directed his friend to meet Prakash.

DCP Madhapur A Venkateshwar Rao said after having discussions about the loan and business proposals at the advocate’s office in November, Prakash introduced himself as a Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha who also runs a university with `2,000 crore turnover. He promised the victim of providing a loan of `10 crore and said it would be transferred into the latter’s bank account. He sought original land documents towards security deposit and also collected Rs 30 lakh in cash and a cheque for Rs 35 lakh towards service charges.