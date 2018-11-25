A book for the Indian spectrum of languages

Home Cities Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A book titled ‘The Multilingual Reality: Living with Languages’  by Professor Ajit K Mohanty was officially launched by UK-based Multilingual Matters, at an international event at NALSAR Law University Campus, Hyderabad.

The author who is a former Professor at Columbia University, spoke about his experience of working for over 40 years on tribal languages and mother tongue-based education. 

Giving his views on multilingualism, Mohanty, who is also a former professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, stressed the need to rethink the language policy in education in multilingual societies like India. 

The book was lauded by Robert Phillipson, who is known for his pioneering work on Linguistic Imperialism. While Padmashree Professor Debi Prasanna Pattanayak, Founder Director of the Central Institute of Indian Languages said that the book is a landmark publication on educational language policy in India.

