A riot of IT growth and lack of basic amenities in Hyderabad

A similar sentiment is shared in areas of the plush Madhapur where even a slight drizzle doesn’t spare the main ‘Hi-tec’ roads.

Vehicles passing through the stagnated drainage water under the railway bridge near Hitec city railway station | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a poll-bound constituency like Serilingampally which is seeing a riot of IT growth on one end and lack of basic amenities like government hospitals and colleges, understanding the main points of poll agenda among the masses could be tough. With a solid 5.49 lakh voter population, the highest in the State, and another moving floating population of up to 4 lakh non-voters, balancing between the needs of a growing IT hub and semi-urban pockets can be a challenge.

But one theme running across the classes and the masses seems to be that of better drainage network, one which has fetched severe flak for the GHMC and ruling MLA. “We had a small village until a few years back so they laid small drains. Now these big apartments are coming up and they release much more sewage which has made our lives tough. During rains, the problem is extremely acute,” highlights Krishna of Maktha village in Miyapur.

Roads and the accompanying traffic issues are another chart topper among the urban voters, with majority of areas like Sriram Nagar, Kothaguda, Masjid Banda, parts of Miyapur having no proper internal road network. In the IT work corridor as well, a string of parallel alternate roads to main roads are urgently required.

Among the masses another key agenda is to have 2 BHK homes.

