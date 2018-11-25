BJP leader’s tweet seeks action on journalist 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police directed the traffic police based on a tweet by BJP leader Kotha Ashok Goud who posted some pictures of senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai breaking traffic rules.

A team of journalists including Sardesai conducted an interaction in old city ahead of the general elections. As part of the show, the journalists went on two bikes. While a person had no helmet, Rajdeep was riding pillion holding a mic and pillion rider of another bike shot him holding camera on his shoulder.