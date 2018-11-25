Hyderabad: Three of a family, including minor, found hanging

Home Cities Hyderabad

 a shocking incident, an auto driver, his first wife and their elder daughter, allegedly committed suicide in their rented flat at Adibatla on Saturday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, an auto driver, his first wife and their elder daughter, allegedly committed suicide in their rented flat at Adibatla on Saturday. S Hanumanthu(30), Chandrakala(28) and their daughter Manjula(8) were found hanging in their flat, said police. 

Neighbors who heard the cries of the other two children Radhika and Anji Babu, came to the flat and later informed their relatives and police. Police said Hanumanthu was depressed after his second wife Sujatha went missing a week ago. They recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Hanumanthu stated that one Sai is responsible for Sujatha going missing and Sai’s friends Kittu and Venkatesh are helping him. The note also stated that Sai’s brother-in-law also knew of Sujatha going missing. “These four members are responsible for my death” the note said. 

According to police, Hanumanthu hailing from Mahabubnagar district married Chandrakala and migrated to the city. A few years ago, he married Sujatha and she gave birth to two children. All of them were staying in the same house. A week ago, Sujatha went missing, along with her daughter, leaving her son with her brother Mallesh. She also left a letter stating that she cannot stay with Hanumanthu as he is suspecting her character. 

Since then Hanumanthu looked depressed and confined himself to home. His brothers-in-law Mallesh and Narsimha noticed this sudden change. On Saturday morning, the children Radhika and Anjibabu woke up from sleep and found their parents and elder sister Manjula hanging. Ramakrishna, SI Adibatla said a case of abetment to suicide is registered against Sai and friends. 

Hanumanthu alleges delay in missing case investigation in the suicide note
In the suicide note allegedly written by Hanumanthu, he raised severe questions on the police  investigation into the missing case. In the letter reportedly addressed to his elder brother Shekar, he alleged that police are not taking care of the missing case. “If police caught Kittu, Sai and Venkatesh, my wife and daughter’s whereabouts would have been known,” the note read. Police will inquire further accordingly. 

