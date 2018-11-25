Home Cities Hyderabad

Secunderabad Railway chief inspects anti-collision trials along Lingampalli-Vikarabad route

He was briefed on the implementation of TCAS on the Lingampalli - Vikarabad - Wadi Section and on Vikarabad - Bidar section of SCR for field trials.

Published: 25th November 2018 10:51 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chairman of Railway Board, Ashwani Lohani inspected the field trials of Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) system on Saturday on Lingampalli-Vikarabad Section of Secunderabad Division, South Central Railway.

TCAS is an indigenously developed system of Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow with a view to meet the requirements of Safety on Indian Railways comprehensively.  Work for undertaking extended field trail on 250 route kms with 40 locomotives has been sanctioned and the railway section in Secunderabad division of South Central Railway has been identified for the trail.

TCAS is aimed to serve as an automatic train protecting system having a capability to prevent train accidents caused due to cases of Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD), disobedience of trains speed restrictions etc., by automatic application of brakes, should train driver fails to do so. It also provides assistance to loco pilots by means of real time display of signalling related information such as movement authority, target speed, target distance, signal aspects etc., in the loco pilots cab.

Lohani extensively reviewed the implementation of TCAS and inspected the functioning of the system on run. He was briefed on the implementation of TCAS on the Lingampalli - Vikarabad - Wadi Section and on Vikarabad - Bidar section of SCR for field trials.



