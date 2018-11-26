Carpenter arrested for raping minor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old man working as a carpenter was on Sunday arrested by the Vanasthalipuram Police for allegedly raping an Intermediate student. The accused, D Mahesh, lured the girl into moving in with him on the pretext of marriage and has since then raped the minor on multiple occasions, said police.

The 17-year-old who stayed at a government hostel met Mahesh when she went home for vacation on completing her SSC. He used to stay in a hostel in front of the girl’s house. She joined a hostel in Jangaon for her Intermediate but the two kept in touch and met often.

On November 6, Mahesh asked the girl to leave the hostel and brought her to the city. They stayed at his sisters’ residences for five days before he married her at a temple on November 12 and they moved into a rented room at Secunderabad.

The girl’s parents lodged a complaint after she went missing from her hostel. The girl was rescued and sent for medical examination.