Hyderabad: Come midnight, Banjara Hills turns amateur racers’ haunt

At least 10-15 cars raced through road number 2 of Park View Enclave in front of the KBR Park entrance.

Published: 26th November 2018 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s 3 am at night. While the city curled up at night, a group of youngsters got ready to race. Several cars stood side by side at KBR crossing in Banjara Hills, their 1000-cc engines revving as their owners waited for the last of the group to join them.

No, this is not a scene from a Fast and Furious movie. This is Banjara Hills on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. At least 10-15 cars raced through road number 2 of Park View Enclave in front of the KBR Park entrance.

Their cars stood at the crossing, waiting for the traffic light to turn green, and when it did, they zoomed past each other, revving their engines and egging their companions to play catch up. The cars which travelled at least 100 km/hr blared their horns at lone commuters on their motorcycle and bicycles urging them to give way.

The racing party zoomed from KBR crossing and stopped briefly at the circle in front of IAS Officers Quarters at Nandi Nagar in Banjara Hills before finally proceeding towards Bhavani Nagar in the vicinity.
The roads of Banjara Hills, especially in the KBR Park area are haunts for car and motorcycle amateur racers at night. A police official said, “These racers keep eye police patrols and plan their rides accordingly. That’s how they avoid getting caught.”

It is not known whether these racers have gotten caught or not, but the traffic police on the intervening Saturday and Sunday registered at least 113 cases against motorcycle and car owners for speeding and drunken driving in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills.

TAGS
Hyderabad Street Racing Illegal Racing

