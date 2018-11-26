MHRD reduces students’ burden, but will Telangana schools comply?

Apoorva Jayachandran By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is likely to be a huge relief for students and parents in Telangana, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has brought out a set of rules that all educational institutions will have to follow with immediate effect. According to the order dated November 20, schools cannot give homework for children studying classes I and II.

It also states that no additional subjects be prescribed other than Maths and language for the class I &II and EVS and Maths for Class III- V. The order issued to bring down the weight of the school bags is similar to the one that was introduced in Telangana last year. The State government, for its part, had directed schools to only teach from textbooks prescribed by State Council of Educational Research and Training.

Though the government had already passed an order with regards to the weight of the bag, it continues to be flouted by schools. “Schools have tried to implement the rule. But somehow, when class-work, rough note, test-book and such are added, the weight remains the same,” says Malathi Sukumar, a parent and teacher in one of the city-based private schools. “Easily, a school-going child carries around 10 kg on her shoulders.”