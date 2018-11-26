Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad students allege medical negligence in PhD scholar’s death

Ranjan, who had been living outside of campus, was brought to the campus health centre on November 19 morning.

Published: 26th November 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fresh row erupted at the University of Hyderabad on Sunday after a 26-year-old PhD scholar Rashmi Ranjan Suna succumbed to multiple organ failure after reportedly suffering from dengue for over a week. Students are up in arms claiming that Ranjan, a student from School of Physics and hailing from Odisha, had allegedly been wrongly diagnosed by the private hospital he was referred to by the in-campus health centre.

Ranjan, who had been living outside of campus, was brought to the campus health centre on November 19 morning. In a few hours, as he was not responding to medication, he was referred to a Himagiri hospital in Gachibowli. His batchmate Leelashree told Express Ranjan wanted to be referred to another private hospital as he knew that university had blacklisted the hospital earlier. However, he was referred there and the hospital ran routine tests for dengue and declared him dengue-free.

As the fever and weakness increased, he was admitted into ICU. On the 22nd evening, his condition worsened and, he was shifted to another private hospital where he was declared as critically suffering from dengue. According to Leelashree, Ranjan had his “organs failing and within two hours of medication, doctors said there is only 10% chances of survival. His pancreas and kidneys had failed and he was put on external life support.” His lungs collapsed on Saturday and he succumbed on Sunday early morning.

Meanwhile, Himagiri hospital has denied all allegations. “On 19th when he came to the hospital we ran the tests for dengue and results were negative. We started treatment for viral fever and shifted him to the High Dependency Unit. However, on 22nd his platelets dropped to 45,000 when we advised him to take a second round of dengue tests. He refused to and ‘Left Against Medical Advise’ despite repeated counselling,” said Shiva Osura, administrator of Himagiri Hospital, adding “all his vitals were stable at the time of discharge.”

Angry students took to social media and posted allegations against the Himagiri hospital and also the university for allegedly favouring the hospital. “Two years back, the said the hospital was put on blacklist, and now again for reasons unknown it was brought back despite multiple complaints from students, which were again and again neglected,” noted Aravind S Kumar, Cultural Secretary of UoH Students Union adding that no fumigation activity was done in the entire year. The PhD scholar from School of Physics, Rashmi Ranjan was a first generation learner with his parents being daily wage labourers. He hailed from Bhawanipatna city of Kalahandi district.

He was referred to approved referral hospital: UOH

In a statement released by university spokesperson Prof Vinod Pavarala, it is mentioned that the student was referred by the health centre to one of the referral hospitals.

