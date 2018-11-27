Mother, son stabbed to death in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 50-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son was brutally murdered, allegedly by their relatives, at Durganagar under Kulsumpura police limits on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Vigneswari and Natraj respectively.

The police suspect that Vigneswari’s stepson Mohan was involved in the incident. Reportedly, there were property disputes between Vigneswari and her relatives.In yet another gory incident, a 48-year-old man, who reportedly had a criminal past, was murdered within the SR Nagar police limits.



The deceased K Krishnaiah was assaulted by miscreants at his residence, following which they smashed his head with a stone, the police said.The family members were said to have been sleeping at the time of the incident.

The police have detained three suspects in connection with the offences.