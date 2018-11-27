Telangana polls: Voter slips to be distributed from today
Published: 27th November 2018
HYDERABAD: The voter slips in Hyderabad district would be distributed from Tuesday, Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore has said. In Hyderabad covering 15 Assembly constituencies with as many as 3,866 polling stations, the Booth Level Officers concerned will distribute voter slips to voters at their doorsteps from Tuesday till December 2.