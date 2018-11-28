Dengue cases at five-year high in Telangana, Khammam highest with 681 followed by Hyderabad at 506

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of dengue cases recorded in the State in 2018 is the highest in five years. From January to November 27, a total of 4,187 cases were recorded across the State. Khammam registered 681 cases, the highest in the State; followed by Hyderabad, 506; and Adilabad, 470. Though only two deaths have been reported, so far, activists fear the number is far higher.

Officials from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) said the incidence of the disease seems to be on the rise because they have increased surveillance of the vector-borne diseases and so more cases are recorded. When asked about the deaths, the officials said each case had to be investigated separately to ascertain if the deaths were in fact caused by dengue.

“A total of 21,695 blood samples were tested this year. We are actively collecting samples and testing them for dengue which is one of the reasons why high number of cases are being recorded. Since monsoon is over, the incidence of the disease will come down and infection cases may rise,” said an official from NVBDCP.