Home Cities Hyderabad

Have urge, will splurge

No wonder then that millennials and Gen Z are increasingly using these services. Sunil Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Avis India, concurs.

Published: 28th November 2018 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Imagine the joy on the face of your beloved when you drive home a spanking new Mercedes on your anniversary! Even if it’s only for a day, the surprise and excitement is well worth it, right? 

It’s your best friend’s wedding and instead of buying the usual gift vouchers, paintings, cash-filled envelopes, etc., why not opt for renting out the Audi convertible your friend always dreamed about and make the newly-weds cherish the experience forever? 

Bayerische Motoren Werke. Your dad always had a fond place in his heart for the famed automotive brand. Visualise his happiness when you rent a BMW on his birthday and go on a long drive along with him!
Yes, Hyderabadis are increasingly using rent-a-car services for special occasions, if one goes by recent statistics. With rising disposable incomes and better spending power, people are willing to splurge on high-end sedans for special occasions. After all, experiences matter, right?

There are quite a few players in this segment, providing chauffeur services as well as self-drive options for individuals and corporates. Eco Rent A Car, Avis India, Zoomcar, etc. have created a niche for themselves in cities across the country.

Joint Managing Director of Eco Rent A Car, Aditya Loomba, shares, “The average spending power of Hyderabadis is witnessing a rise. They now want to focus on living each moment to the fullest and making fond memories in every way possible. Approximately, up to 20 percent of our luxury car bookings are from Hyderabad and Telangana region”.

Is there any specific type of sedan preferred during special occasions? Aditya says, “Our Chrysler limousine service is mostly preferred by grooms and their families during extravagant weddings, whereas the Mercedes Sprinter is in demand during Baraat functions”.

No wonder then that millennials and Gen Z are increasingly using these services. Sunil Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Avis India, concurs. “The self-drive phenomenon is popular in the West and is rapidly catching up in India. We provide the option of self-drive which enables customers to break away from the necessity of exploring conventional tourist spots in the presence of large groups and allows them to explore places independently. This is most popular with millennials who want to experience quality and comfort along with independence.”

With marriages being held amidst pomp and glory, millennials continuing to seek out top-of-the-line brands and corporates preferring a seamlessly opulent experience, the trend of renting out luxury sedans is here to stay, what say?

Approx. daily rates
Audi    Rs10,000 
BMW  Rs10,000
Mercedes-Benz  Rs10,000
Chrysler limousine  Rs15,000

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Audi BMW Mercedes-Benz

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp