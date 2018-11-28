Have urge, will splurge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Imagine the joy on the face of your beloved when you drive home a spanking new Mercedes on your anniversary! Even if it’s only for a day, the surprise and excitement is well worth it, right?

It’s your best friend’s wedding and instead of buying the usual gift vouchers, paintings, cash-filled envelopes, etc., why not opt for renting out the Audi convertible your friend always dreamed about and make the newly-weds cherish the experience forever?

Bayerische Motoren Werke. Your dad always had a fond place in his heart for the famed automotive brand. Visualise his happiness when you rent a BMW on his birthday and go on a long drive along with him!

Yes, Hyderabadis are increasingly using rent-a-car services for special occasions, if one goes by recent statistics. With rising disposable incomes and better spending power, people are willing to splurge on high-end sedans for special occasions. After all, experiences matter, right?

There are quite a few players in this segment, providing chauffeur services as well as self-drive options for individuals and corporates. Eco Rent A Car, Avis India, Zoomcar, etc. have created a niche for themselves in cities across the country.

Joint Managing Director of Eco Rent A Car, Aditya Loomba, shares, “The average spending power of Hyderabadis is witnessing a rise. They now want to focus on living each moment to the fullest and making fond memories in every way possible. Approximately, up to 20 percent of our luxury car bookings are from Hyderabad and Telangana region”.

Is there any specific type of sedan preferred during special occasions? Aditya says, “Our Chrysler limousine service is mostly preferred by grooms and their families during extravagant weddings, whereas the Mercedes Sprinter is in demand during Baraat functions”.

No wonder then that millennials and Gen Z are increasingly using these services. Sunil Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Avis India, concurs. “The self-drive phenomenon is popular in the West and is rapidly catching up in India. We provide the option of self-drive which enables customers to break away from the necessity of exploring conventional tourist spots in the presence of large groups and allows them to explore places independently. This is most popular with millennials who want to experience quality and comfort along with independence.”

With marriages being held amidst pomp and glory, millennials continuing to seek out top-of-the-line brands and corporates preferring a seamlessly opulent experience, the trend of renting out luxury sedans is here to stay, what say?

Approx. daily rates

Audi Rs10,000

BMW Rs10,000

Mercedes-Benz Rs10,000

Chrysler limousine Rs15,000