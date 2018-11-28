Hyderabad: Our vote is for TRS party, not its candidate, say Rajendranagar residents

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajendranagar seems to be disillusioned with incumbent MLA Prakash Goud, but belonging to the TRS may prove lucky for the politico as the people of the constituency haven’t given up on the pink party.

Several residents Express interacted with claimed the MLA was anything but hardworking. “Our vote is for the TRS, not for him,” a local said. Over the last decade, Rajendranagar has transformed from a quiet constituency to a sought-after real estate and commercial destination that is home to several IT companies and an international airport.

G Mallesh, a mechanic from Puppalguda said, “People who have decided to vote for the TRS party have done so because of the TRS government’s schemes for the poor people and not because of any love for Prakash Goud.”

“Many are also waiting to benefit from the 2 BHK scheme and will vote for the TRS in the hope of getting a roof over their head.” Goud won the 2014 elections on a TDP ticket with about 33 per cent vote share and then defected to the TRS.

However, not everyone is happy with the TRS’ rule. Ironically, a few villages located right next to Himayatsagar lake are facing a drinking water problem as the water is being diverted to Hyderabad.

“There is no regular water supply in my village. Although Himayatsagar is just 1 km away from Kistampur, we get drinking water once in seven days. The Mahakutami alliance has not fielded any strong candidate, so I have decided to vote for AIMIM,” Md Ashraf, a resident of Kismatpur village located near Himayatsagar said.

The AIMIM, which has fielded Mirza Rahmat Baig, is contesting from Rajendranagar constituency for the first time. The Mahakutami’s candidate Ganesh Renukuntla, contesting on a TDP ticket, is a first-time contestant. A total of 54 aspirants are contesting from the constituency.

In the glitzy areas of the constituency such as Manikonda, Nanakramguda, Narsingi and Kokapet, home to many techies working with various IT corporations, the residents are impressed with incumbent IT and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and this is sure to swing their votes in favour of the TRS.