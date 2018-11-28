Home Cities Hyderabad

TRS chief, K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposal to privatise residential schools bad idea

Published: 28th November 2018 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS chief, K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposition to privatise the residential schools in the State has not gone down well with the public, particularly, the teaching community. Calling it ridiculous, they alleged that the move will be against the principles of social justice.

The leader, while addressing the people in Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Warangal during the party’s election campaigns, proposed the idea of outsourcing residential schools under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.  

Currently, the State spends about Rs 1.32 lakh on each student studying in residential schools. Teachers see this move as an attempt by the government to escape their responsibility. 

“These residential schools are performing even better than government schools. Privatising them does not make any sense. We condemn this statement and if the government decides to acts on it, we will also protest against it,” said Chava Ravi, Telangana State United Teachers Federation.

Nearly 3.4 lakh students are studying in 820 residential schools across the State and instead of improving the quality, teachers said the CM wants to hand it over to private organisations that are driven by profit. 

KCR TRS K Chandrasekhar Rao Private Schools

