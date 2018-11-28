Scholar’s death: University of Hyderabad files plaint against Himagiri hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Registrar of University of Hyderabad and the ABVP student wing of the university lodged two separate complaints with the Gachibowli police station to investigate into the case of alleged medical negligence by Himagiri hospital in death of 26 year old PhD scholar Rashmi Ranjan Suna.

The written complaint filed by the registrar attached a medical note by the in-campus Chief Medical Officer stating that the hospital did not evaluate the student’s condition properly and manage the situation.

ABVP HCU also lodged a complaint that noted to investigate into the in campus health centre’s role. “Investigate if there was a momentary gain involved in referring to Himagiri hospital,” noted the complaint lodged at Gachibowli Police Station.

Himagiri hospital has, however, denied all allegations as baseless.

The Gachibowli police SHO R Srinivas ,meanwhile, said that as per protocol investigations were on and they would submit all gathered evidence to a team of medical experts headed by District medical Officer for investigations and then determine the merits to file an FIR.

The University also issued a circular to all its faculty and appeal them to donate any amount to the deceased students family before November 30th. The students said the administration needs to be committed in compensating the student. “The union has made its demand clear on the compensation and rejected the appeal by burning copies of the same,” noted Arvind Kumar, Cultural Secretary, Students Union UoH.