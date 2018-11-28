Telangana elections: Success of polls depends on working of EVMs, VVPATs says CEC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The success of the present elections will solely depend on the functioning of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) during the polling, Telangana Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Buddha Prakash Jyothi said.

Presiding over a meeting held in connection with the training programme organised on EVMs and VVPATs for district-level master trainers and nodal officers on Tuesday, he asked the polling personnel to ensure increased understanding of the functioning of the EVMs and VVPATs for the local and field level personnel in the districts.

National Level Trainer and Karnataka Deputy CEO V Raghavendra acted as a resource person and chief trainer for the camp, which was attended by 210 personnel on poll duty, of which 26 were nodal officers and 128 IT-related staff.

Training was given to the personnel on the functioning of the EVMs and VVPATs, properly aligning them, correct pasting of the names of the candidates on the EVMs, etc.