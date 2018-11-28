Telangana-iPASS is great, but also a little slow?

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders never forget to boast about TS-iPASS, their ‘flagship scheme’ to boost industrialisation. Though the scheme did have a positive impact on investments, a simple analysis shows that much more efforts are needed for Telangana to rise to the levels of Gujarat, Karnataka or Maharashtra.

Large-scale industries having investments of more than Rs 10 crore in manufacturing and Rs 5 crore in the services sector have to file an application under Part-A for Industrial Entrepreneurs Memorandum(IEM). As per data available with Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion(DIPP), 542 applications have been filed in Telangana from 2014 to September 2018, for investment worth Rs 58,655 crore.

The number of applications filed witnessed a spike post-2015 when the TRS led government had launched its TS-iPASS scheme of single window clearance for industries. While the investment reported was Rs 6,200 crore in 2014 and Rs 9,676 crore in 2015, it jumped to Rs 22,146 crore in 2016, when Telangana topped the Ease of Doing Business rankings in the country.

The following year, although, investment in the State saw a fall; at Rs 16,209 crore, it was still higher than pre-2015 levels. Although the rise in investment has been a good news, much more efforts are required as Telangana lags much behind other industrialised states, a challenge the new government will have to accept.

In the same period of 2014-September 2018, the number of Part-A IEM applications filed in Gujarat was as many as 1,856 applications worth investment of Rs 2.98 lakh crore, whereas in Karnataka it was 760 applications worth Rs 2.90 lakh crore, compared to the 542 applications worth Rs 58,655 crores of investment in Telangana.

In the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the number of applications filed were 1,633 and 691 with investments worth Rs 2.06 lakh crore and Rs 1.19 lakh crore respectively. This year, the investment in Telangana has been sluggish till September as the number of Part-A IEM applications filed in Telangana were 50, worth Rs 4.424 crore investment.