Abandoned baby dies at government shelter home in Hyderabad

The baby was admitted at the home in June after being abandoned by her parents. 
According to authorities, the baby she suddenly fell ill last week with acute loose motions. 

HYDERABAD: A 5-month-old baby girl from the state-run home, ‘Shishu Gruha’ died at the Niloufer hospital on Wednesday. The baby was admitted at the home in June after being abandoned by her parents. 
“When the baby fell sick, she was shifted to Niloufer hospital on November 26 but she could not survive. The exact cause of death is not known,” said Regional Joint Director V Ramulu, Department of Women Development and Child Welfare.

Meanwhile, the authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident. “Majority of the children we get are malnourished and weak. They are abandoned and come with birth injuries and low birth weight which reduces their chances of survival. 

However, we have issued a memo to the Shishu Gruha authorities for details on the case,” said Joint Director K Lakhsmi, Department of Women Development and Child Welfare. Shishu Gruhas are located in all of the 11 erstwhile districts and they take care of the abandoned and orphan infants up to the age of 6. 

Meanwhile child rights activists are alleging negligence, in view that this year in Nalgonda’s Shishu Vihar, over 16 babies had died. “Firstly the issue is that the authorities are making delay in adoptions. Secondly, there is no primary health care for these children in the home. The authorities most often take them to specialised hospitals at the last minute when damage is done,” said Achutya Rao of Balala Hakula Sangham.

