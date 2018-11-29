Celebrations in full swing as Hyderabad Metro turns one 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Celebrating its first anniversary on Wednesday, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) L&TMRHL managing director, KVB Reddy unveiled the HMR first anniversary logo. He subsequently travelled along with children from Aadarana (A home for orphaned and needy students) in a joyride from Nagole to Mettuguda. Various events including slogan competition, pin your thoughts, painting competition and lucky draw have been lined up by the authorities to celebrate with their passengers.

The highlights include Corridor I - 29 km from Miyapur to L B Nagar covering 27 stations and the Corridor 3 of 17 km from Nagole to Ameerpet covering 14 stations. With around 4.5 lakh smart card users in the city, commuters are shifting towards Smart Card which fetches 10 per cent discount on all trips.

Smart cards provides hassle-free transport, easy recharge methods and lifetime validity. Hyderabad Metro Rail has also taken several initiatives to improve the ridership experience of commuters like providing free water, free toilets, exclusive ladies section, cross-sell offers, complimentary newspapers etc. Various Last Mile Connectivity options have also been introduced.