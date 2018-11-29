Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: UGC to set up new approval body to be set up to review journals

The journals in the UG approved list of journals would eventually be replaced by the CARE list.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a bid to curb dubious journals and ensure quality research by faculty, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has revealed a plan to establish Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics (CARE) exclusively for social sciences, humanities and arts. In a notification issued on Wednesday, the UGC stated that though the research journals in science, engineering, technology, agriculture and biomedical services are well covered in the globally accepted database like SCOPUS and Web of Sciences (WOS), in the other disciplines there is a problem of dubious and sub-standard journals.   

Headed by the Commission’s chairman, CARE will have members from bodies like ICSSR, NCERT, AICTE, ICMR and other statutory councils and government bodies in different disciplines. These members would prepare lists of quality journals in their respective disciplines within a defined time-frame, which then would be critically analysed and curated and subsequently a ‘CARE reference list of quality journals’ would be created.

UGC has also advised the students, academia and other stakeholders against being associated with predatory or sub-standard journals. 

