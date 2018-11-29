Home Cities Hyderabad

Election fever grips Telangana diaspora in US, Europe

A placard painted in green read, “Vote for AIMIM. Vote For Kite. Best wishes from Kangaroo Developers and Builders," at the T20 finals between India and Australia in Sydney.

Published: 29th November 2018 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana elections 2018

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  During the T20 finals between India and Australia in Sydney on Tuesday, among the sea of blue and yellow-clad spectators, a banner stood out from the rest. The placard painted in green read, “Vote for AIMIM. Vote For Kite. Best wishes from Kangaroo Developers and Builders. Branches in Hyderabad, India and Sydney.” 

The message is a reflection of the Telangana diaspora’s growing interest in the politics of the State as it prepares for the December 7 Assembly elections. NRI supporters of all major parties, including the TRS and the BJP, are trying to do their bit to ensure that their party is successful. 

Placards supporting TRS, too, were spotted during some matches in Australia. The TRS recently launched its NRI campaign with a core people from New Jersey, Pennsylavania and Delaware attending its first meeting. Its coordinator, Mahesh Bigala, spoke about the State government’s development activities. A few days back, the TRS campaign “war room” in Denmark was launched through Skype. 

Many BJP supporters from the USA also voiced their support for the party. “We will work for the development of Telangana the way PM Modi developed the BJP without corruption, nepotism and without discrimination,” Krishna, a resident of New Jersey said.

A Telugu from Texas Express got in touch with urged Telanganites to vote for the BJP and to help it win by a big margin. The diaspora’s most creative campaign, so far, was done by the UAE and Saudi Arabian leg of the AIMIM party. They organised ‘Asaduddin Owaisi Football Cup’ in Jeddah. “The event was prepared with the intention of supporting our community and strengthening the party in the elections,” a supporter said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana elections 2018 Telangana polls 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp