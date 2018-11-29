Home Cities Hyderabad

Proposed ban on cage farming biggest threat to poultry industry: Poultry Equipment Manufacturers' Association

Officials who attended the launch of the 12th edition of Poultry India Expo on Wednesday here said India’s broiler chicken production for 2018 is projected to increase by 7.5 per cent.

Published: 29th November 2018 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Muthiah Murugappan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India stands third in egg production and fourth in chicken production. Officials who attended the launch of the 12th edition of Poultry India Expo on Wednesday here said India’s broiler chicken production for 2018 is projected to increase by 7.5 per cent to over 4.9 million tonnes and the demand for processed chicken meat is projected to grow between 15 to 20 per cent every year. 

The chief guest of the event Animal Husbandry Department joint secretary Dr OP Chaudhary said growth in the poultry sector in India can be attributed to several factors including rising income and a rapidly expanding middle class.

Organisers of Poultry India Expo, 2018 said that the current biggest challenge of the industry is facing is an ongoing case in court seeking a ban on the use of cages to raise birds. Telangana Poultry Breeders Association president Dr G Ranjith Reddy who attended the event said if cage farming was banned, the cost of production of meat and eggs would double and consumers may bear the brunt. 

Speaking on the occasion, Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA) president Harish Garware, one of the organisers of the Expo, said, “After bird flu and GST, cage ban is the next biggest threat to the industry.” 

“Ill-informed NGOs don’t understand the difference between pets and domesticated animals,” Harish Garware said. He added that the industry was the backbone of agriculture as oil cakes, which are indelible proteins, and grains grown in arid lands are used by the industry. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Poultry India Expo IPEMA chicken meat Egg production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp