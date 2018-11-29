Reddy College celebrates Diamond Jubilee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Women’s College, Narayanguda, kicked off its Diamond Jubilee celebrations on a high note at the college campus on Wednesday. The college stepped into its 60th year in 2014 but celebrations are underway now. The event began by paying homage to its founder, Sri Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy. Prof. K Muthyam Reddy read out the report.

Principal, Dr K Sarada spoke on the laurels achieved by the college. Chair of the program, Former Judge, High Court of AP, President of Hyderabad Mahila Vidya Sangham (HMVS) Justice, A. Gopal Reddy spoke about the marvelous journey of the college after the state bifurcation. Chief guest of the day Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, Governor of Maharastra, encouraged the students and staff to pursue their professional goals and not be deterred by difficult social, cultural or economic circumstances.

He delivered his message in Telugu, much to the delight of the audience. In his message he was proud to mention that as the Chancellor/Vice Chancellor of various universities in Maharashtra and Tamilnadu he was delighted to see the girl students outnumbered the boys in receiving the gold medals. Former principals of the college, senior most staff members both from teaching and non-teaching groups were felicitated.