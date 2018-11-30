Hyderabad: 11 arrested in civil contractor murder case 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medipally police solved the murder mystery of civil contractor K Rajireddy and arrested eleven of the 15 persons involved in the conspiracy, including the main accused. Y Uday Bhaskar Goud, who owns a media firm and produced short films, had planned the supari killing, after Rajireddy pressurized the former to return the amount, he borrowed from him in the form of investments in his firm, said police. He hired John Babu, a rowdy sheeter from Vijayawada and his associates to kill Rajireddy and agreed to pay him Rs13.5 lakh for the murder police found.

Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said they have arrested 11 persons and seized from them five vehicles including four cars, sickles used for attacking Rajireddy and other material.

According to police, Rajireddy and Uday met a few years ago. After they became friends, the duo had a heated argument over money Uday owed to Rajireddy, due to which Uday was angry at the latter.

Based on technical evidence and other clues, police nabbed 11 accused, while John Babu and three others are still at large.