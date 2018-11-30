Hyderabad police books 20 thousand for number plate tampering

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vehicles plying with registration plates bent from a corner so as to avoid full view of the number and there by avoid inviting a challan for traffic violations is quite a common sight in Hyderabad. So is vehicles plying without any registration numbers or plates.

According to statistics provided by traffic police, 16,656 cases were booked against those using tampered number plates in October and November this year and 3,604 cases were registered against those driving their vehicles without number plates during the same period.

The total number of cases registered this year so far went up to 70,448 as compared to 43,643 registered in 2017, said a release from additional commissioner (Traffic), Hyderabad.