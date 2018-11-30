Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital denies negligence allegation by 'Mahanati' director Nag Ashwin

Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (EPS | Vinay Madapu)

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-member committee constituted to look into allegations levelled by ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin accusing Gandhi Hospital of apathy submitted their report stating there was no negligence in providing medical services. Nag Ashwin took to Twitter to pour out his anguish about the “poor standards” of treatment at one of the biggest government hospitals in Telangana.

He alleged that proper medical care was not provided to his friend and cinematographer E Rakesh (33) who died a few hours after being admitted on Sunday. 

Rakesh was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance around 8 pm after he fell from a bridge in Sanathnagar. Since no one was present with him at the time of incident and police did not have any identity details, he was registered as an unknown patient. He suffered a pelvic fracture and internal bleeding. Deputy superintendent of the hospital, Dr Narsimha Rao Netha, refuted the allegations of medical apathy and said there were no lapses in providing treatment.

“Rakesh gained consciousness half an after admission as doctors revived him. He was able to tell his name and a phone number to contact his family only after this,” said Dr Narsimha Rao Netha.

However, Rakesh died at 11.40. A detailed report on this was submitted to Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy who reiterated that allegations of negligence were baseless.

More than 2000 patients are admitted at the hospital at any point of time, said doctors. “Yet, we put in all efforts to avoid any delay in providing treatment. How can any hospital function efficiently like this,” said a doctor who did not want to be quoted.

