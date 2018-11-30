Hyderabad: Metro begins trials on Ameerpet-Hitec City

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The trial run on Ameerpet-Hitech City stretch of the Hyderabad Metro Rail corridor-III commenced here on Thursday coinciding with the completion of one year of HMR operations.

A team of technical experts and engineers led by HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy and L&TMRHL Managing Director KVB Reddy travelled by a Metro train on this stretch and observed various critical parameters and performance of the train during the trial run.

Once the commercial operations begins next month, it will facilitate complete connectivity between high dense corridor of Nagole to Hitec City covering 28 km. The stretch from Ameerpet to Hitec City is about 10 km with eight stations - Madhura Nagar (Taruni), Yousufguda, Road No. 5 Jubilee Hills, Jubilee Hills Check Post, Pedamma Temple, Madhapur, Durgam Chervu and Hitec City.

The crucial stretch has overcome several technical challenges due to sharp curvatures and gradients with steep climbs and innumerable court cases against acquisition of the affected properties etc., HMRL and L&TMRHL have achieved a major milestone in providing the eagerly waited Metro Rail access to the Hitec City area.

Since the train reversal facility beyond Hitec City station up to Trident hotel will take a few more months for completion, NVS Reddy has stated that they found a technical solution and trains would be run in “twin single line method”.

A double line railway track functions as two separate single lines where each railway line works as an independent single line and trains are operated in both up and down directions on the same line as if these are two independent single lines.

This method, which is used by many railways in the world, will be followed till train reversal facility beyond Hitec City Metro station is completed. Both conventional railway signalling systems and the highly sophisticated Communication Based Train Control system of Hyderabad Metro permit this type of twin single line train operations, he added.