This semester, Telangana University lost over 40 out of 90 working days

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana University, Nizamabad had recently stoked a controversy by transferring five teachers from Organic Chemistry department of the Dichpally main campus to the South campus at Biknoor.

Now, with the university suspending classes till December 1, students are a worried lot. Students allege that this is an attempt to stifle their dissent. They have been protesting for the past 16 days over transfer and conflicting statements made by the vice-chancellor, Prof P Sambaiah, regarding few courses being offered by TU. Meanwhile, university administration had refuted such claims.

Registrar Prof D Balaramulu said classes were being conducted and “the campus is peaceful.” A second-year student who did not wish to be named said that TU was trying to convert into a private university.