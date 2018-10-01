25 UAE migrants avail Amnesty period; return

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 25 migrants from United Arab Emirates (UAE) returned to the city on Sunday after availing the Amnesty period which was announced by the country a month back, said the State NRI department.

The 25 people who took off from Sharjah were received by the NRI department at Shamshabad Airport and were sent off to their respective hometowns. The development came after the State sending a five-member team led by Arvinder Singh, secretary, Protocol and NRI Affairs to the country to facilitate migrants who wanted to return back to the country. The team informed that they would be providing the migrants with a translator and would also assist them with other concerns.

As part of the Amnesty scheme, passports of illegal immigrants will get exit clearance, albeit with a two-year ban on entry into the country afterwards. It also helps people whose passports have been confiscated by their kafeels (sponsors). This programme for visa violators began on August 1.