Chatting on messaging app leads to suicide by man, female friend in Hyderabad

Published: 01st October 2018 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 01:21 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in East Marredpally area of Secunderabad for being chided by his wife over continuously chatting with female friend on a web-based messaging app, police said on Sunday. Upon receiving information about the death, the man's 19-year-old female friend also ended her life by consuming toxic substance, a police official said.

K Shiva Kumar, an electrician by profession, allegedly hanged himself to death in his house on Saturday while his childhood friend C Vennela, after learning about his death, got depressed and consumed toxic substance that day itself.

She died in hospital on Sunday, they said.

According to police, Kumar had got married on August 15.

The couple used to quarrel quite frequently over petty issues and Kumar's wife used to rebuke him for continuously chatting over the messaging app.

A few day back, Kumar's wife suspected that he was regularly chatting with a woman while led to heated argument between them.

Depressed over the frequent quarrels Kumar hung himself from a ceiling fan in his house on Saturday, police said.

When Vennela came to know about her childhood friend Kumar's death, she consumed a toxic substance on Saturday when nobody was at home.

One of her friends rushed her to a government hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment in the early hours of Sunday, they said.

Two separate cases were registered by police.

