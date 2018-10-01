Home Cities Hyderabad

Location of four metro pillars to be changed in Hitec City

In order not to have Metro pillars in the middle of the road between Cyber Towers and Shilparamam flyover, the location of four Metro pillars are being changed.

Published: 01st October 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order not to have Metro pillars in the middle of the road between Cyber Towers and Shilparamam flyover, the location of four Metro pillars are being changed. Since the original location of these four Metro pillars in the middle of the road would have permanently reduced the already narrow carriageway between Cyber Towers and the flyover, they are now shifted adjacent to the flyover and two pillars are also accommodated in the central median of the flyover. The ramp portion of the flyover is being widened for this purpose through a difficult engineering solution.

HMRL Managing Director, NVS Reddy inspected the Metro Rail works from Cyber Towers to Raheja Mindspace Jn and the Metro stations and street-level urban rejuvenation works between Hitec city station and Jubilee Hills Check Post along with the engineers of L&TMRHL, HMRL and Cyberabad Traffic Police officers on Sunday.

Traffic diversions in city

In the coming days, there would be a temporary partial closure of roads from Cyber tower junction to Cyber gateway jn. Cyber towers flyover will be a temporary one-way flyover and traffic will be diverted from Deloitte Road - Oracle Jn  - Google X Road,etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hitec City Hyderabad Metro Cyber Towers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament