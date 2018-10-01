Location of four metro pillars to be changed in Hitec City

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order not to have Metro pillars in the middle of the road between Cyber Towers and Shilparamam flyover, the location of four Metro pillars are being changed. Since the original location of these four Metro pillars in the middle of the road would have permanently reduced the already narrow carriageway between Cyber Towers and the flyover, they are now shifted adjacent to the flyover and two pillars are also accommodated in the central median of the flyover. The ramp portion of the flyover is being widened for this purpose through a difficult engineering solution.

HMRL Managing Director, NVS Reddy inspected the Metro Rail works from Cyber Towers to Raheja Mindspace Jn and the Metro stations and street-level urban rejuvenation works between Hitec city station and Jubilee Hills Check Post along with the engineers of L&TMRHL, HMRL and Cyberabad Traffic Police officers on Sunday.

Traffic diversions in city

In the coming days, there would be a temporary partial closure of roads from Cyber tower junction to Cyber gateway jn. Cyber towers flyover will be a temporary one-way flyover and traffic will be diverted from Deloitte Road - Oracle Jn - Google X Road,etc.