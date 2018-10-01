Home Cities Hyderabad

Mahboob Chowk clock starts ticking again

After years, the 126-year-old Mahboob Chowk Clock Tower began ticking on Sunday.

Published: 01st October 2018 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After years, the 126-year-old Mahboob Chowk Clock Tower began ticking on Sunday. The clock and the structure, which had deteriorated due to decades of negligence, was renovated by the GHMC as part of the Charminar Pedestrian Project (CPP). The five-storeyed tower built by Asman Jah, the Prime Minister of Hyderabad in 1892, suffered several damages over time.
Designed in Turkish style, the tower was a landmark for the city till it turned into a den for junkies and alcoholics. The damage was also visible with plaster peeling off and vegetation sprouting from cracks in the tower. Four months back the Corporation decided to restore the tower back to its glorious days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament