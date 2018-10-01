Mahboob Chowk clock starts ticking again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After years, the 126-year-old Mahboob Chowk Clock Tower began ticking on Sunday. The clock and the structure, which had deteriorated due to decades of negligence, was renovated by the GHMC as part of the Charminar Pedestrian Project (CPP). The five-storeyed tower built by Asman Jah, the Prime Minister of Hyderabad in 1892, suffered several damages over time.

Designed in Turkish style, the tower was a landmark for the city till it turned into a den for junkies and alcoholics. The damage was also visible with plaster peeling off and vegetation sprouting from cracks in the tower. Four months back the Corporation decided to restore the tower back to its glorious days.