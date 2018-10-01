Home Cities Hyderabad

MMTS-II delayed as government funds not released

The project includes 60 km of doubling the line, 12.12 km of making a third line  and 15.6 km is new line, in various stages of completion.

HYDERABAD: The Phase-II of Multi-Modal Transport System set to launch by end of the year by South Central Railway is likely to get delayed by at least five to six months due to inordinate delay in the release of funds by the state government.

It is only after the funds are released, that the all the required equipment can be ordered, some of which take up to six months to procure after ordering. We are hopeful that state government would release their share so that orders can be placed for procuring the coaches, SCR General Manager, VK Yadav told Express. On the other hand, SCR has nearly completed all the MMTS related works by spending over one-third of the fund share as per the MoU between SCR and the state government, since two-thirds of the funds are yet to be released.

The MMTS Phase II will connect the capital suburbs of Ramachandrapuram, Medchal, Ghatkesar and other areas to the railway network at an estimated cost of `817 crore. While the state government has released around `110 crore the SCR has spent up to `470 crore.

