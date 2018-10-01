Home Cities Hyderabad

NDA government trying to divide society alleges Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar Monday claimed that the NDA government and the RSS-BJP combine were trying to divide society to further their Hindutva agenda.

Published: 01st October 2018 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar (Photo | File/EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: All India Students Federation leader Kanhaiya Kumar Monday claimed that the NDA government and the RSS-BJP combine were trying to divide society to further their Hindutva agenda.

Alleging that "corporate loot" was going on with BJP at the helm of affairs in the country, the former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president said PSU companies were being destroyed.

"Health budget is being reduced," he claimed, speaking at a lecture on 'Safeguarding the Constitution'.

READ| BJP may field Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Bihar constituency from where Kanhaiya Kumar is set to contest Lok Sabha polls

CPI's state secretary for Telangana Chada Venkat Reddy, former MP Azeez Pasha and The Siasat Urdu daily Editor Zahid Ali Khan also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kanhaiya Kumar NDA government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC