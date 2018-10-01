NDA government trying to divide society alleges Kanhaiya Kumar

By PTI

HYDERABAD: All India Students Federation leader Kanhaiya Kumar Monday claimed that the NDA government and the RSS-BJP combine were trying to divide society to further their Hindutva agenda.

Alleging that "corporate loot" was going on with BJP at the helm of affairs in the country, the former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president said PSU companies were being destroyed.

"Health budget is being reduced," he claimed, speaking at a lecture on 'Safeguarding the Constitution'.

CPI's state secretary for Telangana Chada Venkat Reddy, former MP Azeez Pasha and The Siasat Urdu daily Editor Zahid Ali Khan also spoke.