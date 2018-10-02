5.5 Shades of  Love

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that “love at first sight and divorce at first fight” is the reality nowadays, storyteller Shubha Vilas spoke about the mistakes that people make in relationships. He was speaking at the launch of his book, ‘Perfect Love – 5.5 ways to a Lasting Relationship.’The author, who is also a motivational speaker, has written the Ramayana series – ‘The Chronicles of Hanuman’ and ‘Open-eyed Meditations’.

Explaining about the book, Vilas said: “In this book, I wrote about things that push people to drift apart. It has six stories, some of which has been taken from our ancient scriptures. The books present five brilliant tales from ancient Vedic texts- the stories of Nala-Damayanti, Krishna-Rukmani, Sakuntala-Dushyanta, Udayana-Vasavadatta, and Satyavan-Savitri which explores love and loss and offer us lessons on how to have an enduring relationship that will last a lifetime.

Anyone who does not know these love stories must read this book. Even if they know the stories, they must read the book to know about details of the stories which they have never come across before.”The author also spoke about the importance of inner voice in relationships. “In this book, I have taken Shakuntala’s story not from the one written by Kalidasa, but from ‘Mahabharata’. This story tells us how our inner voice guides us in our relationships.”

Giving tips on how to build strong relationships, Vilas spoke about the four As – Acceptance, Acknowledgement, Appreciation and Alienation. “If we do not accept people for who they are, appreciate them for what they do, and acknowledge the person’s presence, then alienation occurs,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, M Gopalakrishnan, former chief secretary to the AP government, said: “The book is an exciting and fast-paced read. I finished it at one sitting. It talks about the different kinds of love and the sacrifices one has to make to make relationships successful.”

Gopalakrishnan also spoke about Management through Excellence in Leadership and Ethos, which is this year’s theme for the Hyderabad Management Association, the co-presenter of the book launch. “Leadership is the most written-about topic, but the least understood. A leader should not only guide, but also make his followers leaders. The Bhagavat Geeta says that excellence comes from within.”

Publisher: Westland, Price: `350

