Azaan’s pre-primary classes de-recognised

HYDERABAD: A fortnight after the case of rape of a UKG student in Azaan International School surfaced, the Education Department has decided on Monday to revoke the recognition for the pre-primary classes of the school on account of violation of Education Department and NCPR norms.

According to the officials, the move will impact 190 students of lower and upper kindergarten.

Speaking to Express, B Venkata Narasamma, district education officer (DEO) Hyderabad, said that the decision was taken after it was found that school had been violating safety norms.

“As per the Education Department and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) norms, pre-primary classes are to be held only in the ground floor but the school was holding classes in the first, second and even the third floors. There were not enough female sanitation staff (ayahs) too and this puts the safety of the children at risk,” she said.

In addition, the school also did not have recognition to run primary classes.

To ensure that no child suffers due to the closure of the pre-primary classes, the DEO will hold a meeting on the school premises on Wednesday with the parents and discuss about the schools in the vicinity where these children can be admitted. “The department will also ensure that those who have paid the fee are reimbursed,” she said.

Meanwhile, another round

of enquiry will be conducted before deciding on the fate of the school. School asked to file counterThe Hyderabad High Court on Monday directed the officials concerned of Telangana education department to take appropriate decision on the representation to be made made by the petitioner seeking appointment of special officer to monitor safety measures for students of Azaan International School.

Besides, the Court has also directed the school management to file counter affidavit in the petition filed regarding the incidents of sexual assault of two children that took place on the school premises recently. Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this order in a petition filed by Mir Yousuf Ali, father of one of the students of Azaan school, seeking direction to the state government to appoint some education department officials to take over the management of Azaan school and to provide basic safety measures.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the counsel appearing for the school management denied the petitioner’s allegation that the school was closed since September 15.