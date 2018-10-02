Home Cities Hyderabad

Oktoberfest makes way to Hyderabad  

The launch of Oktoberfest at Deccan Pavilion, ITC Kakatiya was an elaborate affair.

By lPaulami Sen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The launch of Oktoberfest at Deccan Pavilion, ITC Kakatiya was an elaborate affair. It started with welcome drinks -- beer of course! What the fiesta also offers is a chance to acquaint yourself with rustic German cuisine, something that isn’t too commonly available in this part of the country. And to wash it down? There’s an unlimited quantity of beer like Kingfisher Draught, Ultra, and Premium.

We spoke to Junior Sous Chef, Shreya Velidanda, who curated the menu for the fest along with her team of two. “During Oktoberfest, traditionally a lot of delicacies are made from leftovers,” says Shreya, adding that the concept is to create more out of less. However, to suit the taste of city folks and to keep the authenticity intact, there was a lot of research that went into it. 

There are delicious German breads on offer, like Landbrot or the Funf Kornbrot which goes with the Roasted Chicken, a wholesome and tasty meal in itself. Don’t forget to try the pretzels. Also, there is also a whole section of salads on offer that you can choose from.

That apart, Strudel, with a stuffing of pork sausage, apples and sauerkraut, bound together by Emmental cheese, baked in a flaky filo pastry is bound to impress you. Fond of handmade noodles? Missing out on the Kasespatzle, tasty handmade noodles in a rich cheesy sauce would indeed be a folly! One can then finish on a sweet note with the Bienenstich (honey and nut topped cake) or, the Rote Grutze, a German take on berries and cream. On till October 7, from 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm. The buffet with unlimited beer is available at a price of `2,500+ taxes per person.

