State Mattewada micro-artists Ajay Kumar re-creates ‘Dandi March’ on Gandhi jayanti

The massive black sculpture of the the Dandi March located in the heart of Delhi served as an inspiration for the artist.  

Published: 02nd October 2018 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 08:28 AM

Micro artist Mattewada Ajay Kumar created a miniature image of famous ‘Dandi March’ to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi | Express

By Anil Kumar
Express News Service

WARANGAL: To commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, renowned micro artist of the State Mattewada Ajay Kumar has created a miniature image of famous ‘Dandi March’ in the eye of a needle to pay homage to the Father of the Nation. The miniature image of Gandhi is 1.09 mm in height and 0.27 mm wide, whereas other images are 0.76 mm to 0.58 mm in height and 0.21 mm to 0.18 mm wide. The intricacies of the creation can be seen only with the help of a microscope.

“I wanted to do something to commemorate Gandhiji’s 150 birth anniversary. So, I decided to make a miniature image of Dandi March. It took me 11 days and over 30 hours to create this image,” Ajay told Express. Ajay’s father, Mattewada Venkatachary, who was a freedom fighter and himself a miniature artist, served as an inspiration for the former to take up this art form. Ajay is the third micro artist in the world, who creates miniature images in the eye of a needle. The other two are Willard Wigan of London and Yury Deulin of Russia.

The massive black sculpture of the Dandi March located in the heart of Delhi served as an inspiration for the artist.  “When I decided to make this art, I was in a fix how to do it and then I remembered the statues built at Delhi to commemorate the historical event. I immediately surfed for the picture in the internet and then selected it. But again I thought if I make the similar one then all the images cannot be visible properly as the statues in Delhi are of crowd. So I decided to make the miniature in single row so that all the images are clearly visible,” he explained.

