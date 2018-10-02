Will fire NOC exemption put lives of students at risk?

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Private schools in the city want exemption from fire clearances, but back-to-back accidents in two city schools have left little room for relaxation of rules, say officials. A shot circuit resulted in a fire inside a classroom in Sister Nivedita School, Ameerpet. Ironically, the school had requisite fire clearances and safety equipment, but the authorities allegedly forgot to use them to douse the flames.

In the second incident, a fire broke out inside a bus ferrying 10 children of Sri Chaitanya School in ECIL. The vehicle lacked any safety equipment but the quick-minded driver managed to save all children. “Preliminary inquiry is over and a notice will be served shortly,” says Hyderabad DEO Venkata Narsamma.

“An action will be initiated against the school after seeing the explanation the management provides. Despite having the necessary equipment, the authorities forgot to initiate spontaneous action.” The above cases show that schools fighting against the necessary clearances are basically putting lives of hundreds of children at risk as such accidents can happen anytime, point out activists.

Further, the above instances also highlight the fact that having equipment alone is not enough, teachers and staff need to be trained to handle such emergencies. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) guidelines clearly state that both students and teachers need to be trained to handle such contingencies.

Fire officer for central region V Papaiah says that government schools are at less risk compared to private ones. This is because they are well ventilated and are not multi-storied like private ones. He says it’s neither easy to conduct safety drills in these schools nor easy to press fire tenders to service in case of an accident.

This is why the fire department conducts mock drills. These are mandatory and have to be held twice a year in every private school. However, authorities have to shell out `5,000 per session of the mock drill which many find exorbitant. “Instead of insisting on getting clearances and NOC, schools can construct two 10,000 litre water tanks to cover such emergencies,” says treasurers of TRSMA S Madhusudhan Reddy.

He clarified that schools only wanted exemption from the NOC and not from the implementation of fire safety measures. Child rights activist Achyuta Rao said there should be no compromise on fire safety norms. “Instead schools can be given concessions in property taxes and electricity bills.”

Govt. schools better at fire safety?

Apparently, government schools are in a better place when it comes to fire safety than private ones. They are well-ventilated and not multi-storied like the private ones. It’s neither easy to conduct safety drills nor is it easy to press fire tenders to service in case of an accident. This is also why it is imperative for fire dept to conduct mock-drills.