Failed theft attempt at Shamshabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified group of assailants armed with knives, attempted burglary at Shamshabad on Sunday night but failed and fled the scene after the residents raised alarm.

The residents have claimed that the gang looked resembled those of the chaddi gang, police maintained that all the members of the notorious gang are already under arrest. According to police, the incident happened at Nakshatra Villas which comes under the limits of RGI Airport police station on Sunday night, but it came to light only after the residents lodged a complaint on Tuesday.